Thousands in Leon County rush to the polls on final day of early voting

According to the Supervisor of Election's Office, 8,004 neighbors in Leon County voted at the polls on the last day of early voting.

Ballot items most important to voters include the Presidential race, Superintendent race, Amendment 3 and Amendment 4.

Watch the video to hear how voters imagine life will be like post-election.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Early voting in Leon County has officially come to an end with more than 114,000 ballots cast, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office. I’m Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. I spoke with voters on the last day of early voting about which ballot items really brought them to the polls and how they plan to navigate life post-results.

The last day of early voting in Leon County consisted of campaigning, voter encouragement and a rush to the polls.

Juanita Castro, Neighbor - “I waited until the last possible minute to see what candidates were going to say, what candidates were going to do and how they were going to present themselves, especially around voting time.”

Juanita Castro says she puts a lot of thought into a ballot before she casts one. The several items on there are what drove her and 8000 others to vote at the polls on Sunday.

Items like Amendment 3 on Marijuana, Amendment 4 on Abortion Rights, the Superintendent Race and even local judges. But, the one that seems to be weighing on a lot of voters:

Victor Turatz, Neighbor - “For me personally, definitely is the presidency.”

Castro - “The presidential election is extremely important to me.”

David Barclift, Neighbor - “The presidential election.”

With Leon County’s registered voters being 49% Democrat and 28% Republican, it’s no surprise polarization has found its way into our communities.

Cardonne - "What do you think life is going to be like after the election?"

Issac Morgan, Neighbor - That’s a tough question to answer..”

In due time, we’ll find out. But, Issac Morgan says he hopes it won’t entail more polarization.

Morgan - “I think it’s important to put politics aside after this election.”

Many voters say, regardless of this election’s results, unity will be the answer.

Cindy White, Neighbor - “We’ve had a Civil War once. We don’t want another Civil War. We are one democracy, one America. Let’s stay focused on that and I think that will help alleviate all of the polarization and all of the other issues.”

The last chance for Leon County voters to cast their ballots will be on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 5th.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

