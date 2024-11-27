Thousands gearing up for longtime Tallahassee tradition 'Turkey Trot'

The Turkey Trot has been one of Tallahassee's biggest Thanksgiving traditions since 1992.

Nearly 6,000 neighbors were signed up for the race by Wednesday afternoon.

Watch the video to learn what this holiday tradition means to both new and veteran Turkey Trot runners.

For thousands of neighbors here in Tallahassee, part of Thanksgiving tradition is to start the day with a run. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. I spoke with both new and veteran Turkey Trot runners about what this tradition means to them.

The barricades are up for one of Tallahassee's biggest Thanksgiving traditions— Turkey Trot!

Mary Jean Yon, Race Organizer - "It's a day to give thanks. It's a day to appreciate who you've got, what you've got, and to burn some of those calories so you can go home and have that extra piece of pie!"

By Wednesday afternoon, nearly 6,000 neighbors were signed up for this holiday morning run that has kicked off Tallahassee's Thanksgiving Day since 1992.

Laura Reina, Neighbor - "My husband and I and our son, we started racing it together when probably he was five, and now he's 20. So, we've ran it as a family for 15 years at least."

Laura Reina says the best part about the Turkey Trot is unity.

Reina - "We see friends that we haven't seen in months or years there, and it's getting together."

While it's a longtime tradition for many like Laura..

Kaylee and Kristen Walker, Neighbors - "We have never really run a Turkey Trot before. We haven't done it in the past with our family or anything. But, we wanted to kind of start that tradition, and, you know, keep it going for the years moving forward."

Sisters Kaylee and Kristen Walker say this is the start of something new that will give Thanksgiving a whole new meaning for them.

Walker - "First of all, me and her being sisters, you know, we don't get to see each other a ton. It's a good time for us to come together with our greater community."

Reina - "It's really something that I hope we will continue forever.."

The proceeds will benefit different organizations including The Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend, The Kearney Center and the Refuge House. In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

