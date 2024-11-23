Thanksgiving Food Distribution feeds 1200 families in Leon County

Second Harvest's Leon County Thanksgiving Food Distribution fed 1200 families in Leon County.

Taylor County is up next for a Thanksgiving Food Distribution.

Keep reading to learn how neighbors felt to receive this kind of help this holiday season.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helping Leon County put food on the table this Thanksgiving. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. After a very successful Turkey Drive, we spent Saturday morning packing hundreds of cars with Thanksgiving food and fixings. We also spoke with neighbors about what this kind of help means to them.

Hundreds upon hundreds of neighbors joined us and Second Harvest of the Big Bend in watching the sunrise from Governor's Square Mall on Saturday.

That's because we were on a mission to pack their cars with the food they need to make a Thanksgiving dinner possible this year.

"It means a lot. It means a lot. It really does."

In two hours we were able to feed 1200 families!

Many of them excited to feed their own loved ones.. and many of them excited to pay it forward.

"I'm doing this for the elderly in my community."

"It means a lot because not only is it for my family, I also do a homeless ministry and a lot of this will be going to help with that as well."

A food distribution that neighbors we spoke with say couldn't have come at a better time given the natural disasters that have blown food insecurity through the roof.

"Especially with the financial situation. It's a good thing."

"It's been very difficult financially. I had to change jobs.."

From juggling storm recovery to maintaining a stable income, our communities can relate on one thing:

"This year has been a hard year."

It's why they say a frozen turkey and a box of produce is doing far more for the community than some might realize.

"This isn't only gonna help with Thanksgiving. This is gonna get us through next week with these vegetables so I feel blessed."

Taylor County is up next for a Thanksgiving Distribution. That will happen on Monday at West Fraser Perry Mill at 2 pm.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

