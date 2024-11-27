TFD responds to early morning apartment fire on McCaskill Avenue

TFD responded to an apartment fire on McCaskill Avenue at 12:41 a.m. on November 27.

On November 27, 2024, at 12:41 a.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) was dispatched to a structure fire in the 1600 block of McCaskill Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from an apartment on the second floor. Crews entered the apartment and quickly extinguished the fire while simultaneously searching the apartment for victims.

TFD units were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, and there were no reported injuries. The American Red Cross was called to assist one adult in the affected apartment. Thanks to the quick efforts by TFD crews, all other residents were able to return to their apartments after the fire was extinguished.

TFD was assisted on the scene by the Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County EMS. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, "cooking is the leading cause of reported home fires and home fire injuries and the second leading cause of home fire deaths. Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve." With the holidays approaching, TFD reminds residents to take actions that enhance their home fire safety, such as having functional smoke alarms installed and never leaving cooking unattended. Get tips and more fire safety information at Talgov.com/Fire.

