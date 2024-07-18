Tallahassee Police make arrest in death investigation of two-month-old child

A two-month-old child is dead, and Tallahassee Police have made an arrest in the case.

This case began in January; the arrest was made in July.

Read the TPD update on the case below to see what happened.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) has arrested one suspect in connection with the death of a two-month-old boy that occurred earlier this year.

On Jan. 7, just before 11:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department and patrol officers with TPD responded to the Casa Bella Inn and Suites, located at 2850 Apalachee Parkway, regarding an unresponsive infant. Sadly, the child was pronounced deceased on scene.

TPD's Violent Crimes Unit and Special Victims Unit launched a meticulous investigation into the incident and learned the infant died as a result of ingesting synthetic cathinone. Additionally, drug paraphernalia was discovered at the scene and tested positive for the same substance.

After consultation with the State Attorney's Office, detectives obtained warrants to charge the infant's father, 40-year-old Brandon Gavin, with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Gavin was served the warrant on July 18 while in the Leon County Detention Facility on unrelated charges.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests are possible in the future.

This arrest is a testament to TPD's commitment to working tirelessly to bring justice to victims and their loved ones. TPD reminds you to report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

ARRESTED:

Brandon Gavin, 40, for aggravated manslaughter of a child.