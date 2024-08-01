Tallahassee neighbor sees USPS issues persist over one month after inspection report released

A rural Southeast Leon County neighbor says he has noticed misdelivered and missing mail in the last two weeks.

He said the issues stopped during the USPS Office of the Inspector General audit.

Watch the video to hear how USPS is responding.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

About 50 days after an investigators announced issues found with US Postal Service in Tallahassee, a neighbor said they are still seeing problems with delivery.

Frank Springer said his USPS service has been particularly poor the last two weeks.

"We've had somebody else's mail appear in our mailbox," Springer said. "We had a package that wasn't delivered to us that should've been."

He said it's something his family has dealt with for two years.

"We have packages disappear," Springer said. "We've had packages just dumped at the end of our driveway."

He said he was hopeful when he learned USPS Office of the Inspector General auditors were looking through three post offices and the distribution center on South Adams Street.

SEE KENDALL'S PREVIOUS REPORTING ON THE LOCAL USPS AUDIT:

Neighbors react to USPS audit team searching Tallahassee post offices

"Couple of months ago, you did a story about these issues and I understood the post office sent in an inspection team," Springer said. "During the time they were reported to be here, all of those issues disappeared."

He said the problems have reappeared.

The investigation earlier this year found issues with delayed and incorrectly scanned mail at three post offices and the distribution center on South Adams Street.

One major issue found: mail marked as delivered despite never making it to the right mailbox or doorstep.

Springer said he experienced an issue on Wednesday after going to check his mailbox.

"Roughly half of it belonged to our next door neighbor," Springer said. "I approached the mail carrier who was still sitting there and said 'this is not our mail, you need to put it in the right box.'"

He said the carrier didn't do that.

"He could've just taken it and walked it over to the right box," Springer said. "He leaned out his window and I saw him give me the finger."

I reached out to USPS about Springer's issues.

A spokesperson told me in a statement "The Postal Service strives to provide the best possible service to our customers every day. We apologize for any inconvenience the customer may have experienced in this specific instance. A representative of local postal management will be reaching out to the customer directly to understand their concerns and arrive at a suitable solution. Additionally, we take seriously matters involving employee conduct, including taking any appropriate follow-up action."

After I reached out to USPS, Springer said a customer service representative did reach out to him.

He said he hopes changes are made soon.

"What I would like to see is more accountability," Springer said.

