Tallahassee native serves aboard U.S. Navy floating airport

A Rickards High graduate is serving his nation aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan.

Airman Keegan McCune graduated in 2022.

Read the news release below to learn more about his service to the nation.

NAVY NEWS RELEASE:

Airman Keegan McCune, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, serves aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan.

Equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft including attack fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft carriers are one of the largest warships in the world.

US Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan

McCune graduated from James S. Rickards High School in 2022.

McCune joined the Navy one year ago. Today, McCune serves as an aviation boatswain's mate (handler).

“My father served in the Coast Guard, and he was my biggest role model,” said McCune.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Tallahassee.

“I grew up and took pride in all the jobs I had,” said McCune. "I had a passion to serve my country and joined ROTC in high school."

Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.

According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and combat capability of its air wing.

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah Williams Airman Keegan McCune

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

McCune serves a Navy that operates forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation's prosperity and security.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

McCune has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I'm proud that I've been able to meet so many different people in the military,” said McCune. "Also, I love my job in the Navy."

McCune can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy is an honor, because I know I'm making my mom and dad proud,” said McCune. "I know what I'm doing now is a good steppingstone for my future."

McCune is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.“I want to thank my parents, Michael and Dawn, for helping me set my life in a good direction,” added McCune.