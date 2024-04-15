Tallahassee Firefighters work around dense woods, downed power lines to extinguish house fire early Monday

Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday morning.

TFD said the cause of the fire was electrical; no one was hurt.

Read the news release below to see how they put out the fire.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

On April 15, at 1:37 a.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) was dispatched to a structure fire located in the 2400 block of Huckabee Road. TFD crews arrived on scene and found heavy fire coming from a residential structure. Firefighters quickly began to extinguish the fire, protect the surrounding area and search for any possible occupants. With dense woods in the area and downed power lines, TFD personnel had to exercise caution as they worked to extinguish the fire. There were no occupants found inside the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire appears to have been electrical in nature. There were no injuries reported on scene.

The Tallahassee Fire Department was assisted on scene by Leon County EMS, Leon County Sheriff's Office, Talquin Electric Cooperative and the Chaires-Capitola Volunteer Fire Department. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the residents.

TFD urges all residents to remain vigilant and proactive in fire prevention measures, including regular maintenance of electrical systems and the installation of smoke alarms. Remember to check your smoke alarms to make sure they are in proper working condition, as smoke alarms can provide the early warning necessary to escape a deadly fire. A properly installed and maintained smoke alarm can alert you and your family to a fire 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Get more fire safety information at Talgov.com/Fire [talgov.com].