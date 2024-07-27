Tallahassee back-to-school supply giveaway helps neighbors prepare for upcoming school year amid inflation

DJ Demp Foundation hosted its annual Back-to-School Supply Giveaway.

They gave away more than 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

Watch the video to hear why parents say they appreciate the financial relief.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

According to a recent survey, families plan to spend an average of $586 on back-to-school shopping this year, per child. A local school supply giveaway is making a dent on these expenses for parents in Leon County.

I’m Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, speaking with neighbors about what this helping hand means to them.

Shanice Hayes, Parent - “Even though it’s July, we’re getting ready for August. We’re preparing for back-to-school.”

It’s about that time of the year again when parents are hustling to buy all the school supplies their kids need for the new school year — a responsibility that costs a pretty penny.

According to the National Retail Federation, back-to-school spending is expected to reach $39B in 2024.

To help ease the financial strain in Leon County, the DJ Demp Foundation partnered with local organizations and volunteers to put together a 'Back 2 School Supply Giveaway.'

Kason Garye, Student - “I got school supplies!”

Kason Garye was one of more than a thousand Leon County students who took to The Moon on Saturday to pick up a bundle of supplies.

Vanessa Davis, Parent - “They have composition books, notebooks, folders, oh wow! Paper, pencils, scissors and this is helpful with their school list.”

Parents with whom I spoke with say the free supplies serve as a step forward in their battle with inflation amid other struggles in life.

Davis - “Bills will take over, health will take over, midlife crisis. So, yes this is definitely a help for me for them.”

Nadia Laing, Parent - “It’s a huge help because there are three of these children in our house today so that’s a lot of school supplies that we have to spend for the year.”

DJ Demp says the goal of his annual giveaway is..

DJ Demp - “To be able to take that pressure off a parent of having one less thing to worry about and also giving kids that motivation.”

He tells me that pouring into the youth like this also encourages academic success.

DJ Demp - “When they get a brand new book bag with all the items they need, it promotes readiness so they’re ready to go back to school.”

Davis - “Oh most definitely! When you have the supplies you can do the work, no excuses. No excuses.”

If you’re looking for more opportunities to save money on school supplies, a two-week Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins on Monday, July 29.

