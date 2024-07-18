SEE WHY: Upgrades to FSUS Athletics Department has students, staff and family excited for upcoming school year

Florida State University Schools' Athletic Department is undergoing several renovations.

Students are getting a new gym roof, resurfaced tennis courts and new football stadium bleachers.

Watch the video to hear why the upgrades have students, staff and families excited for the upcoming school year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida State University School students are stepping into the new school year with lots of changes coming to the athletics department.

Sam Wemm, Student - “It feels really good to know the school is investing in us.”

The upgrades have students, parents and staff excited.

I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. I'm speaking with all of them about how it will impact both the athletic and academic experience here at FSUS.

The energy is different these days at Florida State University Schools.

Keenen Jeune, Student - "Watch out for us, you're going to see us in the State Championship!"

The confidence and excitement from students eager to return in August..

Gabriel Miley, Student - "Watch out for Florida High this year, we're coming for it all!"

..partly comes from the new upgrades that will transform the Athletic Department.

FSUS Athletic Director Anthony Robinson walked me through the school and several plans that will give it a face-lift including: a new roof for the gym, resurfaced tennis courts and a $1.5M project to give the football stadium new bleachers and a new press box.

Anthony Robinson, Athletic Director at FSUS - "These kids work hard. They deserve these facilities."

He tells me considering the school has had the same bleachers, courts and gym roof since the campus opened in 2001— these projects were long overdue.

Matt Wheeler, P.E. Teacher at FSUS - "It's good for the kids in there as well, the basketball program, P.E. classes, volleyball.. I mean it's going to help the school all around."

Football player Izayah Vickers says the upgrades mean a lot to him and his teammates.

Izayah Vickers, Student - "I'm very excited, actually, for more people to be in the stands cheering us on as we win."

His mother, Patricia, says the upgrades will make coming out to support him all the more special.

Patricia Vickers, Parent - "It makes a difference when people can come and feel comfortable and safe and enjoy the game without any obstructions."

The goal is to have the football stadium project complete by the first home game on September 6.

Once construction is completed on the roof of the gym, football stadium and tennis courts, they tell me their next plan is to get the baseball and softball field some new stands.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

