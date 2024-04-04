SEE WHY: Two Lincoln High School Cheerleading sponsors removed

SOUTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A spokesperson for Leon County Schools confirmed two Lincoln High School Cheerleading sponsors have been removed from their responsibilities.

In a statement emailed to ABC 27, the district said the removal followed, "allegations of improper conduct involving alcohol during an out of town trip."

The spokesperson also confirmed, "the situation was immediately investigated and those involved were disciplined in accordance with School Board policies."

The names of the former sponsors have not been released.