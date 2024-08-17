SEE WHY: Neighbors need volunteers to help build a piece of the Capital Cities history

Neighbors are constructing a replica of Florida’s inaugural legislative home.

The project is volunteer driven.

Watch the video to see how you can help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Honoring the history of the capital city. I'm Ashley Engle in southeast Tallahassee. Neighbors are coming together construct a replica of Florida’s inaugural legislative home, a log cabin.

Organizers from the First Florida Capitol need volunteers for their build days

Since June, the group has been working on a replica of Florida’s inaugural legislative home.

This volunteer driven project has been coming together piece by piece.

Sandi Brooks shares what this journey has been like so far.

"Students from one of the high school's has been out, a credit union had their employees volunteer, just people see it posted online Facebook and they come out then join in."

The crew has organized a series of community build days scheduled through august.

With hopes that the historical replica will be complete before the Labor Day weekend.

Build days are going to be august 20th and 21st. Anyone ages 16 and older can help. Click here for more information

