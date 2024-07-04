SEE WHY: Leon County spent $7.3 million on tornado recovery

Leon County leaders say their crews spent hundreds of hours clearing 280,000 yards of debris and traveling 1,300 miles across neighborhoods to access damage.

They also spent $1 million in aid to help neighbors impacted.

More than 1,300 miles is how far the team with Leon County says their crews traveled across our neighborhoods to help aid in recovery from May's tornadoes. Leaders with Leon County released a report detailing the work they did in the hours and days after May 10.

I am digging into those numbers and checking in with neighbors about the response they saw. Neighbors like Barbara Millar are spending their 4th of July holiday week continuing recovery.

"We pulled the permits last Thursday. My construction crew had up my roof in four or five days, they fixed my trusses," Millar said. "Now, they're starting on my ceiling."

She and more than 1600 other neighbors saw some damage or destruction to their homes.

Along with that, the team with Leon County says more than 280,000 cubic yards of debris were removed across our neighborhoods.

"When they cleared out my trees, it was two story high stacks and within a day or two, they were gone," Millar said. "Every time I see one of those double trucks, I applaud. I'm like 'you guys are saving us.'"

Efforts like that cost the county $7.3 million, according to a new 25 page report by county staff.

What they did that warrants that price tag:

Clearing 130 roads within 24 hours after the storm.

Collecting more than 5,500 truck loads of debris across neighborhoods by June 20.

Driving more than 1,300 miles to assess damage in neighborhoods.

On top of the $7.3 million, the county divided $1 million in assistance to 472 impacted neighbors.

I first met Millar when she was applying for that TEAM Leon assistance.

"I did receive the money from when I spoke with you last time," Millar said. "I donated some of it to Samaritan's Purse because they did so much for me and I'm so grateful."

After the county spent that money, county leaders are set to decide next week how to replenish the county's catastrophe fund and pay off the storm related costs.

Their goal is to get it to $3 million, with the fund currently sitting at $2.5 million, in preparation for hurricanes and other storms.

Millar said she's glad they are working to make sure that fund is full for future disasters.

"I'm so grateful they're setting aside because you know this isn't the only thing that's going to happen to Tallahassee," Millar said. "I hope it's not this summer."

Leon County's last round of storm debris pick up is set to be finished by July 12.

