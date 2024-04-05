SEE WHERE: Roadway improvements in the works for Magnolia Drive in Tallahassee

Roadway improvements are in the works for Magnolia Drive in the Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood.

A new multi-use trail, street lighting, and electrical and sewage upgrades.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bringing mobility and roadway improvements to the community one phase at a time. I'm Kenya Cardonne your neighborhood reporter here in Southeast Tallahassee.

I'm tracking new construction set to start soon here on Magnolia Drive. Construction for Phase 2 of this Blueprint project is set to begin May 1st.

Roadways will be reconstructed from Pontiac Drive to Diamond Street. There will also be a new multi-use trail, street lighting, and electrical and sewage upgrades.

Neighbors can expect to see a traffic light at the intersection of Jim Lee Road and South Magnolia Drive. New sidewalks built from Seminole Drive to Alban Avenue.

This is a part of the neighborhood where most people have to walk on the grass nearby to get around besides driving.. which can be dangerous because of how close it is to the road and these dips.

Blueprint tells me we'll have more information on how this will impact traffic, next week. I'll stay on top of this project and keep you updated.