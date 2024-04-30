SEE HOW: You can help students at Pace Center for Girls afford Prom despite inflation

A Prom Dress Collection Drive is giving the students at Pace Center for Girls the ability to afford Prom.

You can donate new or gently-worn prom dresses, shoes, jewelry and accessories.

Several drop-off sites around the city; keep reading to find a drop-off site near you.

Watch video to hear from families about how your donations impact them

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Inflation has driven up prices in just about every part of life... including prom.

Michelle Mitcham, CEO of Tallahassee Woman Magazine: "It's very, very expensive, and I don't know how many parents even afford it."

I'm Kenya Cardonne, your neighborhood reporter in Southeast Tallahassee.

I'm adding up how neighbors in my community are working together to make prom more affordable.

Lanita Burney, Student at Pace Center for Girls: "I'm excited, I'm really looking forward to it."

Lanita is marking her calendar for May 18th, Prom night for the students at Pace Center for Girls.

Gloria Pugh, CEO of AMWAT Moving Warehousing Storage: "Prom is one of the milestones in someone's life."

But a memorable night like this, costs a pretty penny.

Mitcham: "The shoes, the purses, the jewelry, getting your hair done, getting your makeup done, everything, it is just so much and it's overwhelming"

Thanks to a local 'Prom Dress Collection Drive,' families in the Southeast community can catch a bit of a break.

Tallahassee Woman Magazine partnered with several local businesses in setting up drop-off sites for people to donate to the students at Pace Center for Girls.

In fact, some students have already said 'yes to the dress,' including Lanita!

Lanita Burney: "I got a green split dress. I was like yeah! I'm most definitely going to come get a dress because ain't nothing wrong with coming to look at dresses to see what you like."

Her father tells me this kind of help means more than just a pretty dress.

Aldosphus Burney, Lanita's Father: "I'm happy because I didn't get a chance to experience the Prom so I'm glad my daughter is experiencing it. We're running kind of on hard times so I'm thankful they were able to reach out to her and help her."

Donation sites are collecting new or gently worn dresses, shoes and jewelry for these girls until May 17th.

And to that, Lanita says..

"Thank you for donating to us we really appreciate that. We really love your support."

There are several drop off sites spread out across the city. Look below to find one near you:



AMWAT Moving Warehouse Storage (319 Ross Road)

Gandy Printers (1800 S Monroe St)

Image by Lisa (1379 Timberlane Rd)

Eight Five Zero Salon (1122 Thomasville Rd)

Vino Beano (1309 Thomasville Road)

Evita Med Spa (313 Norton Drive)

New Image Nail Spa (1410 Market St)

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

