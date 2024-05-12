SEE HOW: Woodville neighbors are pushing through storm recovery with no power and little resources

Woodville neighbors are still dealing with no power and heavy debris cleanup one day after severe storms.

A drive-thru distribution site at Woodville Park is helping neighbors with water and food.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We are in need of food and water. We have no power," Miracle Flanders, a Woodville Neighbor said.

I’m Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, back in Woodville to see how neighbors are managing with no power and loads of debris left behind by Friday’s severe storms.

A power line that was once down— now replaced.

The doors of a grocery store that were blown out— now repaired.

Both signs that neighbors in Woodville are slowly but surely moving forward after Friday’s storms.

“It’s just so bad that it’s kind of heartbreaking," Byron Claypool, a Woodville Neighbor said.

But the destruction we showed you Friday is still very much a reality for people here.

I paid another visit to Woodville neighbor Byron Claypool.

He took me inside his home Friday to show me the hole that a massive tree left in his kitchen ceiling.

One day later, he tells me things are getting worse..

“Some of the ceiling is starting to crack as well and more leaks are popping up," Claypool said.

He says he’s reached out to several tree cutting services for help but they’ve told him.. they’re all swamped.

“At a certain point, I’m not gonna be able to stay here and try to protect what’s gonna happen because if I can’t get the roof tarped before the next rain session, I don’t think I’m gonna be able to save anything in the house," Claypool said.

Other Woodville neighbors like him say..

“We’re just here trying to make ends meet," Flanders said.

Saturday, Leon County workers set up a drive-thru of pallets of water and food at J. Lewis Hall Sr. Woodville Park for anyone in need.

I spoke with Miracle Flanders as she waited in line.

“Oh this is a blessing. We’re happy to see that this is here and it’s not packed," Flanders said.

“It’s nice that you can actually see people being nice and polite to people and helping everybody out in times like this," Claypool said.

The workers at the drive-thru distribution in Woodville tell me they will be here from dusk till dawn, all the way through Monday.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

