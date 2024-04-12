SEE HOW: Neighbors saved Community Co-Op Market from shutting down

Community Co-Op Market was at risk of shutting down if it could not get its sales up within six months.

Following our coverage, sales boosted, allowing the market to keep its doors open.

Watch the video to hear why the employees are still depending on the community to help get through the summer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A local grocery store is able to keep its doors open, thanks to you. "You guys showed up, thank you very much." I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. I'm checking in with the folks at Community Co-Op Market to see what they need from you to keep it that way.

Margo Armistead, Marketing Manager, Community Co-Op Market: "You know I'm originally from this area, and I'm always amazed by the family and community spirit.."

A story of recovery.

Armistead: "It was really proven when you guys showed up in february, I mean we went up 25% in sales."

Two months ago, we told you the Community Co-Op Market in Southeast Tallahassee, was in jeopardy of shutting down if they couldn't get their sales up in six months.

Following our coverage, Marketing Manager Margo Armistead tells me, business boosted.

Armistead: "Kind of caught us off-guard really the first week we're going 'oh my goodness, oh my goodness, fill up that shelf! Fill up that shelf!' but it has just absolutely been great."

And although it helped to take tension off from that six month deadline, they're not exactly in the clear.

Armistead tells me they're expecting sales to drop in the summer when college students go home for break and people leave for vacation.

That's why Co-Op employees say they need your help to get sales up now to cushion the drop headed their way— in just weeks.

Luis Sanchez, Deli Manager and Chef, Community Co-Op Market: "Oh this is our livelihood, this is my bread and butter and without it I gotta start from scratch again."

Tyreanna Andre is a loyal customer of three years.

"I come here every friday on my lunch break, I love it here."

I asked her and other customers how a Co-Op shutdown would affect them.

Andre: "Oh my gosh, I truly truly hope that it stays open because this is literally my staple."

Chad Wimes, Customer: "It would affect me greatly because I love coming here. I'm usually here like 2-3 times a week."

Co-Op employees credit them for the recovery.

Armistead: "That is a local family community that made that happen and it's going to be the family, community feeling that is going to keep us here."

Thanks to the recent boost, Co-Op tells me they're able to bring back volunteering and programs like "Kids Can Cook" this summer, to help buffer the expected drop in sales.

In Southeast Tallahassee, I'm Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27