SEE HOW: Neighbors make progress in storm recovery with help of local food drive

A free food drive at Bond Community Health Center is helping neighbors still struggling with no power and no food.

Neighbors on Burgess Drive are no longer trapped in their own street.

Watch the video to hear how neighbors are making progress in recovery. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lawrence Trawick, Neighbor - "You can't put a price on watching those guys come down here and work as hard as they did to actually help us."

I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, checking in with neighbors as they work together to move forward from storm damage.

Forrest Walker, Neighbor - "Every time a tornado or hurricane comes through, I don't care which one it is, this neighborhood is always hit."

Neighbor Forrest Walker says he grew up in the Southeast, and after last week's tornadoes..

Walker - "It'll never get back to normal."

Debris is piling up along the curb of every street, showing signs of some progress.. and not just in Southeast Tallahassee.

Trawick - "We have progress."

I paid a visit to Southwest Tallahassee neighbor Lawrence Trawick.

Trawick - "For the most part, most of the people back here are like 'freedom,' you know just happy to be able to have access to the outside world."

Last time I saw him, he and his neighbors were trapped by debris on Burgess Drive, begging for help.

Wednesday, he walked me through his now-cleared street, telling me how shocked and thankful he was to see help come so quickly to his community.

Trawick - "Instead of seeing the look of despair to now people actually have hope and people are smiling and waving and kind of excited like, hey they did get to us, like we do actually mean something!"

But the struggle isn't over. Without power..

Trawick - "Pretty much can't do anything, I mean you know I think collectively everyone has thrown away all their food."

Wednesday, a food distribution site was set up outside Bond Community Health Center to help with that.

They were expecting to serve 85 people, and ended up giving away all their meals to 120 people, within just 30 minutes.

Organizers say coming together to move forward from devastation like this, is what life is all about.

Dr. Joedrecka Brown Speights, Food Drive Organizer - "We are together you know and maybe I didn't get hit the same way someone else got hit, but we all love each other and want to make a difference."

There are distribution sites giving out hot meals, water and other resources all throughout the week. Thursday, another free-food drive is taking place at Bond Community Health Center. See the flyer below for more information:

You can count on ABC 27 to keep you updated on where more food drives are taking place across the city.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

