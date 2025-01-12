SEE HOW: Gas contamination can happen; what to do if it impacts you

Gas contamination can happen due to mechanical issues, weather events and human error.

It's a rare problem that shut down the pumps at two Tallahassee gas stations in December 2024.

Watch the video to learn what you should do if contaminated fuel impacts you.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors across town have fallen victim to car issues and repair costs due to contaminated fuel. But, how does gas get contaminated in the first place? I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. I followed up with the experts at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) to get some answers.

When filling up your car, the last thing you'd probably expect is for it to break down immediately after.

Wanda Torres, Neighbor - "I came back and I told everybody that was in the office, I said, 'I don't know that I just got good gas.'"

It's what happened to several neighbors who purchased water-contaminated fuel at the Circle K on Thomasville Rd. and the GATE in Southwood back in December.

Rick Kimsey, Director of Consumer Services with FDACS - "The affected fuel was removed and the stations are safe now, and that is our number one priority. Our second priority is to figure out how it happened and prevent that from happening in the future."

On a mission to figure out the same, I spoke with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Director Rick Kimsey says contaminations are rare, considering they inspect fuel the moment it enters the state.

Kimsey - "And then our inspectors will inspect that fuel and take samples for the laboratory again when it reaches the retail locations to make sure that there was no contamination or mixing of the product during the transport process."

So how can contamination happen?

The two recent cases in Tallahassee are still under investigation, but Kimsey says there are a number of possibilities including mechanical issues and human error.

Kimsey - "There are seals on the gas tank. Well, if a human doesn't close the seal properly, or if a seal has worn out, those things happen, wear and tear over time.. occasionally, water can get into the fuel."

Where does the water come from? Oftentimes, weather events.

Kimsey - "The last hurricane, we hit a little over 4000 gas stations in two days to make sure that there was no water infiltration after large rain events."

His advice? Avoid gas stations that are flooded or have several cars broken down nearby. And if you suspect gas contamination, contact FDACS to get an inspector out to test the station's fuel. That's something Kimsey says the majority of the customers that were affected by the diluted fuel at the Circle K didn't do.

Kimsey - "We only received two complaints at the Department, so we always suggest to consumers, if they have any type of an issue at a gas station, reach out to the Department."

FDACS says the fine for contaminated gas can range anywhere between $500 - $5,000, depending on the level of violation, mitigating factors and the gas station's efforts to help customers with damages.

If this happens to you, here are the next steps you should take:



Contact the gas station's customer service department

File a complaint with FDACS

FDACS says you can reach them at 1-800-HELP-FLA or by visiting fdacs.gov Impacted consumers can also receive copies of the laboratory report to assist with obtaining reimbursement for any required repairs to their vehicle, according to FDACS



In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.