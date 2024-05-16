SEE HOW: Community Co-Op Market bounces back from loss of power during severe weather

Severe Weather left Community Co-Op Market without power for three days.

The power outage cost the business at least $40K in lost products.

Watch the video to hear from employees and customers about how they're moving forward.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Community Co-Op Market has overcome a number of financial challenges in the last year.

Now, they're working to recover from severe weather.

Rene Deschene, Interim General Manager at Community Co-Op Market - “Three full days we were out of power and of course it affected us greatly.”

Hope Galvin, Produce Manager at Community Co-Op Market - “It was thousands upon thousands of dollars worth of stuff.”

I'm Kenya Cardonne, your neighborhood reporter in Southeast Tallahassee.

I'm checking in on them nearly a week after storms made a big impact on their bottom line.

Diane Hines, Customer at Community Co-Op Market - "Their food bar, all the things they make, the smoothies, I can't say enough about it."

Just some of the things Community Co-Op Market customer Diane Hines missed out on, after the store lost power for three days due to severe weather.

Hines - "That's awful, that's such a shame, oh my gosh it's horrible."

As for what Community Co-Op Market missed out on— about $40,000 worth of produce.

Galvin - "Each day that the power did not come back on, that was more that we had to shrink out, toss out or donate."

I asked Produce Manager Hope Galvin, aside from what they were able to donate to Second Harvest, how many bags of products were they forced to trash?

Galvin - "Haha I couldn't even give you a number for that."

Deschene - "You know all our milk, the yogurts, sour cream, sauerkraut, the cheeses"

Yet almost a week later, the store's General Manager tells me they're getting back on their feet.

A truck of fresh produce came Tuesday morning.

Deschene - "By Wednesday afternoon, everything was looking great."

He tells me it's all thanks to his dedicated employees.

Deschene - "I was so pleased that they all came in even though they didn't have power and they had problems going on in their house. They still came in to help us out and make sure that everything got done that had to be done."

Also pleased? Loyal Co-Op customers..

Hines- "Very glad to see they've opened again! It's wonderful!"

Some good news is that insurance will help the business recover from that massive loss in produce, so this won't put the business at more risk of closing than we previously told you it already was.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

