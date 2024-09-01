SEE HOW: Community celebrates FSUS teacher finalist in 2025 Florida Teacher of the Year

FSUS teacher Sam Nelson was named a finalist in the 2025 Florida Teacher of the Year Awards.

She was among five across the state to reach the finalist stage and win a $20,000 award.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida State University Schools continues celebrating one of their teachers who became a finalist for 2025 Florida Teacher of the Year.

Sam Nelson, 2025 Florida Teacher of the Year Finalist - “Still pinch me.. it doesn’t feel real.”

Colleagues, students and parents— all singing Mrs. Sam Nelson’s praises following this major accomplishment.

From the classroom to a statewide stage!

Fifth grade teacher Sam Nelson is bearing a new title at Florida State University Schools this year: 2025 Florida Teacher of the Year Finalist!

Nelson - “I really thought there was no way anyone from a little school like ours was going to be selected as a finalist.”

She was among five across the state who made it to the final stage, an accomplishment that came with a $20,000 check that she tells me was shell-shocking.

Nelson - “Oh my goodness, it’s been absolutely incredible. You know as teachers, we pour a lot of money in our classrooms and just kind of having that flexibility and that comfort of knowing that I have the ability to continue to do that..”

But more than the money..

Nelson - “The outpouring of love from all the teachers that I work with, all of the support, the families, the kids..”

She says the community’s support has overwhelmed her in the best way possible.

Suzanne Wilkinson, K-8 Principal at FSUS - “When you walk into her room, it’s magical.”

K-8 Principal Suzanne Wilkinson says she had full confidence Mrs. Nelson would become a Finalist.

Wilkinson - “We appreciate our teachers, they are the heartbeat of our school and Mrs. Nelson is truly one of those.”

An impact that parents across Tallahassee like Tiffany Vause are taking part in celebrating.

Tiffany Vause, Parent - “Oh my gosh, we were so excited. But, can I tell you I wasn’t surprised?”

She tells me Mrs. Nelson taught her daughter Faith in second, fourth and fifth grade.

Vause - “When she was in Mrs. Nelson’s class, Mrs. Nelson instilled this confidence in her that just has continued to stay with her since she’s been in middle school.”

A Junior Nelson Award recipient in the fifth grade, Faith now radiates in positivity, organization and confidence— something Vause says she gives a lot of credit to Mrs. Nelson for.

Vause - “She’s just become another member of our family.. I have one more daughter coming through Florida High and I hope she gets Mrs. Nelson as well.”

And although she didn’t win the final award..

Nelson - “I love Florida High, I love where I’m at..”

She says everyone’s support, plus the honor of representing the school is all she could ever ask for.

Nelson - “I genuinely think you could walk into any class here and just be blown away by the teachers that we have here, the family that we have here, the kids that we have here.”

Mrs. Nelson is now the school’s third teacher to have ever reached the finalist level for Florida Teacher of the Year.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

