SEE HOW: City leaders plan to catch school zone speeders in Southeast Tallahassee

Watch video to hear from neighbors in support of the potential plans.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's an effort to address school safety...in Southeast Tallahassee and beyond.

I'm Kenya Cardonne, your neighborhood reporter.

I'm tracking proposed plans to catch speeders in school zones as leaders work to keep kids safe.

Nicole Castillo, Southwood Mother: "Yes there is definitely in the mornings during pick up and afternoons during drop off you will definitely see people flying through, I have seen a couple instances where people have been pulled over."

Speeding through school zones…

A problem neighbors in Southeast Tallahassee tell me— they're far too familiar with.

Castillo: "That's actually part of the reason that when we were looking for another home we left off that busy street."

A potential solution? Speed zone cameras.

During Tallahassee's City Commission meeting Wednesday, leaders talked about what it would take to make the idea happen.

Tallahassee Police Department conducted a study in school zones across Leon County, where drivers going at least 10 mph over the speed limit were accounted for during one entire school day.

The results in my neighborhood alone— speak for themselves.

Major Mahoney, TPD: "What I would love to see out of this is that when you're driving down the road and you're approaching a school zone, you're automatically going to start slowing down because now you know possibly that any school zone you may end up getting ticketed."

Parents tell me school zone enforcements like this are long overdue.

Castillo: "I'm happy it's a priority, I'm happy it's a concern. There is nothing that important that you are that late for that is worth hurting somebody or killing a child."

The City Commission unanimously decided to discuss the enforcement plans during the next board meeting on April 24th.

We'll keep you updated.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27