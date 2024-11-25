SEE HOW: Businesses unite to help neighbors with groceries

Tax Savant Tax Services and Crabs on the Run held a grocery giveaway on Monday.

The two businesses had a goal of gifting 30 families with groceries.

With the help of a few monetary donations, the businesses had $2,000 to help feed families for Thanksgiving.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two businesses in the Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood are helping to feed dozens of families this Thanksgiving.

Shanya Green, owner of Crabs on the run and Carlia Pender, founder of Tax Savant Tax Services held a grocery giveaway for families today.

They said this idea came together in just two weeks and last minute donations made it a success.

"Because you never know when its somebody in need, it could be you and honestly I came from humble beginnings and I always want to give back to people to let them know that I understand," said Shanya Green.

Pender added "I definitely feel like sending a letter back and helping those in need. It kind of builds our business, without our community we have no business."

Dozens of families strolled through Crabs on the Run to take advantage of the $2,000 worth of groceries on display.