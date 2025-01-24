Road safety operations continue as snow melts across Leon County

Remnants of the winter storm have left Leon County roads icy and slushy.

These road conditions may last through the weekend, according to officials.

Watch the video to see the aftermath of the storm and learn why you should still be cautious behind the wheel.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The blanket of snow and sleet over Leon County has mostly melted away, but operations to keep neighbors safe continue. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, looking into the remnants of the winter storm still scattered across Leon County.

Kentarious Carter, Neighbor - "I was so surprised!"

Kentarious Carter tells me what it was like to wake up to snow on Wednesday.

He and his parents drove in from Crawfordville on Thursday to see what was left of Tallahassee's winter wonderland.

Dana Martin, Neighbor - "I hate that I didn't catch it when there was more snow out. It looks like it could have been exciting as far as slides and, you know, the snowmans, or snow sculptures to play in because I have never seen it."

On their drive, they noticed that the roads were still very icy and wet.

Omar Martin, Neighbor - "Once you got over 45 miles per hour on certain roads, you could feel the back end of the car want to go sideways on you."

Conditions that have forced them and drivers across Leon County to take extra precautions behind the wheel.

Kevin Peters, Leon County Emergency Management Director - "We are seeing less and less ice on roadways. We do still have it in some places where the roads are primarily shaded."

Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters says the slushy and icy roads are why several law enforcement agencies are still carrying out road closures and blockades.

It's a shift from their operations leading up to the winter storm, which included treating the roads with sand.

Peters - "That's been the positive is that we've had the resources we needed to take care of this snow scenario."

As most of the ice continues to melt, I asked Omar and Dana Martin whether they'd like to have 'snow scenarios' more often.

Martin - "Yes! Because of the fresh air, the crispiness.."

Little Kentarious tells me he's on the fence.

Carter - "Because even if I'm wearing gloves my hands feel like they're bleeding!"

The winter storm is also impacting trash collection in Leon County. Waste Pro subscribers in the unincorporated area will be delayed by two days this week. Operations will go back to normal starting Monday, January 27th.

