Rising food prices pose challenges for both neighbors and local food resource groups

This time of year, the need for food resources usually takes a dip, but local organizations say the need has remained consistent.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts overall food prices will spike in 2025.

Watch the video to hear how Second Harvest of the Big Bend and its partners are adapting to rising inflation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that food prices will spike across the board in 2025, with impacts that will be felt across all of our neighborhoods. Local food resources like Second Harvest of the Big Bend and its partners say they're already feeling the impacts from all over.

"A lot of people are losing their jobs. A lot of people are homeless and don't have anywhere to go, and they need food," said Janice Ellington of Maranatha S.D.A. Church.

Couple that with the cost of food, which according to the USDA, could increase between 2-5% in 2025— inflation is taking a toll during a time of year when the need for food insecurity resources usually take a dip.

"That has not been the case this year. We've seen a really consistent utilization of our services across all of our food pantry partners," said Monique Ellsworth, the CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

Maranatha S.D.A. Church is a Second Harvest partner that feeds hundreds of neighbors week to week through their pantry and distributions.

"There's a great need for the community, especially on this side of town that doesn't have transportation," said Ellington. "So this is truly a blessing for them to be able to come by."

Janice Ellington says the need has tripled since they started 25 years ago.

"And the reason for that is that our dollars aren't stretching the way that they did last year, and so our ability to purchase that food has changed as well," said Ellsworth.

I asked Ellsworth how they've managed to keep up with inflation. She says one strategy is to keep spending locally.

"We really look to the folks in our community who are growing food here in the community, and we're using dollars to actually purchase from local farmers," said Ellsworth.

Community food drives and donations also help neighbors make ends meet.

Still, the fight to end food insecurity persists.

"Every day throughout the week, we meet up, and I fix a box for them, and they tell me how blessed they are to be able to get food every week," said Ellington. "Never a dull moment around here."

Ellsworth says as the financial bandwidth of families adapts over time, so will the organization's means of assistance.

"I think all of us are just keeping a really close eye on what's happening with the federal government and trying to best plan for what the future might look like," said Ellsworth.

Another resource Southeast Tallahassee neighbors have is the Bond Community Health Center. Free food and clothing is offered there every third and fourth Wednesday from 12:30-2:00 P.M.