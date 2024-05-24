Plans underway for new housing and April Road reconstruction in Southeast Tallahassee

Plans to build a new residential development next to April Road are underway.

Plans aim to house more than 500 families.

April Road will also be re-constructed as part of the plans.

More housing and roadway improvements are coming soon to Southeast Tallahassee.

I'm neighborhood reporter Kenya Cardonne, digging into plans to build a new neighborhood right next to an upgraded April Road.

Leon County Commissioner David O'Keefe - "A big issue for our district is the lack of sidewalks and mobility for people who don't drive cars."

Those are just some of the issues Leon County Commissioner David O'Keefe tells me he sees in Southeast Tallahassee.

Now, there's a plan to fix those issues and add new housing.

A new residential development plan is designed to house more than 500 families.

Commissioner O'Keefe tells me it will be a combination of detached single family homes detached and townhomes.

The project will also help clean up the narrow, bumpy, dirt April Road.

O'Keefe - "We gave them the portion of the Right of Way that we own that we weren't using for anything to allow them to own all of the Right of Way."

Setting up this road and this part of my neighborhood for a new chapter, while meeting the growing needs of our community. .

As for what's next here, the developer will have to apply and go through a development process, which can take some time.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27.

