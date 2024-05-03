PLAN AHEAD: Leon County begins next phase of Magnolia Drive Trail improvements

The second phase of construction on the improvements on Magnolia Drive begins May 8.

The County will temporarily close and detour traffic around the area.

Learn more about the project and see a detour map below.

COUNTY NEWS RELEASE:

Starting Wednesday, May 8, Leon County Government will begin construction improvements on Magnolia Drive. The second phase of construction will span from Pontiac Drive to Diamond Street.

To ensure traffic safety, the County will temporarily close and detour traffic around the area. A detour route map can be found on the project page at LeonCountyFL.gov/Magnolia [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com].

Leon County

Phase 2 of the Magnolia Drive Trail project will extend the project’s multi-use trail and overall enhancements along South Magnolia Drive from Pontiac Drive to Diamond Street. Construction is scheduled to end in late 2025. Citizens can learn more about the Magnolia Drive Trail at LeonCountyFL.gov/Magnolia [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com].

The goal of the Magnolia Drive Trail project is to enhance connectivity and safety along the South Magnolia Drive Corridor. Spearheaded by Leon County and Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency, the enhancements to the corridor consist of several components:

Creating trails to enhance connectivity.

Updating landscaping to beautify the area.

Enhancing street lighting to improve pedestrian safety.

Upgrading water and sewer infrastructure for better functionality.

Additionally, the overhead electric lines will be converted to underground, increasing the area’s resiliency during storm events and improving the corridor’s aesthetics.

The overall project along South Magnolia Drive, which has been divided into five phases, spans from South Adams Street to Apalachee Parkway. Phase 6 of the project, covering South Adams Street to South Monroe Street, was completed in 2017. Phase 4, extending from South Monroe Street to Meridian Street, was completed in March 2022. Phase 1, running from South Meridian Street to Pontiac Drive, was completed in August 2022. Now, residents can safely use the newly constructed trail along South Magnolia Drive from South Adams Street to Pontiac Drive.

Leon County

To learn more about Phase 2 of the Magnolia Drive Trail project, please visit LeonCountyFL.gov/Magnolia [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com].

