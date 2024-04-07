PHOTOS: Wildfire smoke shuts down portion of Capital Circle Southeast

SOUTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said Capital Circle is closed from Woodville Highway to Crawfordville Road because of heavy smoke as emergency officials work a wildfire in the area. Please take an alternate route.
LCSO posted about the closure on their Facebook page Sunday evening.
A still from a Tallahassee traffic camera at Woodville Highway and Capital Circle shows the smoke in the distance.
Earlier in the day, LCSO said they had a team responding to the area due to the smoke.
The road closure was announced around 7:30 p.m. ABC 27 asked LCSO how long the road might be closed. They were unable to give an estimate, however, they did confirm the fire causing the smoke is contained.