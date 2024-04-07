PHOTOS: Wildfire smoke shuts down portion of Capital Circle Southeast

SOUTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said Capital Circle is closed from Woodville Highway to Crawfordville Road because of heavy smoke as emergency officials work a wildfire in the area. Please take an alternate route.

LCSO posted about the closure on their Facebook page Sunday evening.

A still from a Tallahassee traffic camera at Woodville Highway and Capital Circle shows the smoke in the distance.

City of Tallahassee Smoke shuts down Capital Circle Southeast

Earlier in the day, LCSO said they had a team responding to the area due to the smoke.

The road closure was announced around 7:30 p.m. ABC 27 asked LCSO how long the road might be closed. They were unable to give an estimate, however, they did confirm the fire causing the smoke is contained.