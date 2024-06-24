PHOTOS: Train hits storm debris truck near Chaires neighborhood

CHAIRES, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a train hit a truck at a railroad crossing near the Chaires neighborhood around 11 a.m. Monday. It happened where Road to the Lake Road crosses the tracks near Lafayette Cove Road.

A spokesperson for Leon County confirmed the truck that was hit was contracted to haul storm debris for the county. No serious injuries were reported. No crossing gates or lights could be seen at the railroad crossing.

Carlos Alvarez Truck and damaged railroad crossing sign

WTXL asked Florida Highway Patrol which direction the train was traveling. We're still working to confirm that information. Florida ranks in the top 5 states when it comes to highway-rail grade crossing collisions.

Carlos Alvarez Trailer overturned during train collision

In 2023, preliminary datashows there were 122 collisions across the state of Florida. Georgia recorded even more collisions with 135 in 2023.