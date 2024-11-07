North Florida Fair kicks off, providing much-needed relief for neighbors and local vendors

The 82nd Annual North Florida Fair will run through November 17th.

It is expected to draw more than 100,000 people over 11 days.

Watch the video to learn how it will provide relief to neighbors and businesses dealing with severe weather impacts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The North Florida Fair is back, but it's about more than just funnel cakes and a ride on the ferris wheel. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. I'm finding out how the fair pours right back into our community, both financially and emotionally.

George Kolias, Bop's Kettle Corn - "When you're out here at the fair dealing with the children and the families, everybody's happy. It's a fun environment."

A fun environment is just what the community needs following a year of catastrophic flooding, tornadoes and two hurricanes.

It seems the 82nd Annual North Florida Fair might do the trick for both neighbors and local businesses.. like Jim's Deep Fried Tacos.

James Staub, Jim's Deep Fried Tacos - "Us in Madison, we got hit with two hurricanes over the past two years, tornado. You know, it hits hard."

Owner James Staub tells me being able to sell his product locally means he can run his business with his family by his side.

With last year's crowd of more than 100,000 people— the outreach will also serve as some much-needed financial relief after he says he came home to storm damage following Helene.

Mark Harvey, Manager of North Florida Fair Association - "We have a number of local businesses that are represented here."

A Tallahassee native, Fair Manager Mark Harvey says he finds including local businesses like Jim's Deep Fried Tacos and Bop's Kettle Corn very important.

Harvey - "Some people benefit more from just the simple name placement here at the fair in front of 100-1000 people than they do with the actual product that they sell."

Although that revenue boost might seem like the grand prize for these businesses, most of them tell me they get the biggest boost from something of no charge — seeing the community healing together.

Staub - "What I want to walk away with is to see those smiling faces."

Kolias - "I'm hoping this year in lieu of the elections and all the storms, that people can come out here, relax and have a good time."

The fair will be open until November 17th.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

