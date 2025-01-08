Night to Shine Tallahassee 2025 secures new venue and is back on

Night to Shine Tallahassee 2025 is back on after the initial cancellation.

Genesis Church was unable to host the event, but Immanuel Baptist Church will now be the new host.

The event is scheduled for February 7 from 6-9 P.M.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Night to Shine Tallahassee 2025 is officially back on! It comes only a few days after Shine Tallahassee announced Genesis Church would no longer be able to host this year's prom event. Event Chair Elizabeth Crawford tells ABC 27 that Wednesday afternoon, the Tim Tebow Foundation approved for Immanuel Baptist Church to become the new host church for the event. Hundreds of special needs adults and volunteers will now be meeting there on February 7th from 6-9 P.M.

The news of the cancelation sparked a massive outreach of support from businesses, nonprofits and neighbors across our communities wanting to help still put on an event. Now that Night to Shine is officially back on, organizers say the biggest need is volunteers. You can register to help at Myibclife.com

