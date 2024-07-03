Neighbors to gather for SouthWood 4th of July Parade and Firework Show

SouthWood Art of Living is hosting its annual 4th of July Parade and Fireworks Show.

Neighbors will gather for a resident parade, live entertainment, games, vendors and fireworks.

Watch the video to get the full breakdown of the event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

SouthWood is also joining in on the Independence Day fun.

I'm Kenya Cardonne your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

Here's what you can expect on this side of town Thursday.

The fun kicks off at 5:30 P.M. with a vibrant 4th of July parade led by the SouthWood Veterans Club.

It will start on Four Oaks Boulevard behind El Jalisco and travel along Grove Park Drive.

That leads to the main event at 6 P.M. at Central Park Lake.

There will be live musical entertainment and food trucks on deck for neighbors to enjoy before a firework show kicks off at dark.

Neighbors with wristbands can take part in games and activities like face painting, axe throwing, human hamster balls and more.

Wristbands are free for SouthWood residents and $10 for non-residents.

As for parking, neighbors can use the spaces at the Community Center, Golf Club or Town Center.

Please note, this event is not allowing flames, grills, personal fireworks nor sparklers on site.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27