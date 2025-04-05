Neighbors support special needs community through Independence Landing B3 Bash Fundraiser

Hundreds of neighbors joined Independence Landing residents for their B3 Bash Fundraiser.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars raised will help with operational and overhead costs not covered by grants.

Watch the video to hear from IL residents and directors about why community support is important to them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The gift of independence and peace — that's what Independence Landing offers for special needs adults in our community. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your neighborhood reporter in Southeast Tallahassee, where the nonprofit's B3 Bash has just begun. It's the first time hundreds of neighbors will join residents here for their biggest fundraiser. Organizers tell me community support is crucial now more than ever.

Life at Independence Landing.

Sarah Llyn Casillas, Resident - "It's a great place to be!"

Barby Moro, Executive Director - "We essentially work individually with every resident, figuring out how can they be the most successful living here? How can they be happy, healthy and safe?"

58 adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities are living happy, healthy and safe lives here. It's Leon County's only affordable housing option tailored for their needs, with access to resources like workforce training, art therapy, and social and physical activities.

If Independence Landing didn't exist, what do you think life would be like?

Casillas - "Boring, not fun."

How so?

Casillas - "Like, you'd be alone."

Javier Di Gonzalez, Resident - "I.. don't know."

Corey McLanahan, Resident - "It would probably be... nobody would accept you at all."

Moro - "So when you think about that, and you think about just how limited some of the resources are, and with all the changes that are happening politically and nationally, I mean, it's, it's a great concern, right?"

This year's B3 Bash is drawing in hundreds of neighbors who will help raise hundreds of thousands of dollars that will go towards operational and overhead expenses not covered by grants.

Moro - "It is a fundraiser, but it's also a party and a moment to just celebrate what the community has created together."

Executive Director Barby Moro says Independence Landing took 7-8 years of meetings, community action and fundraising to come to fruition.

Moro - "We got here through community. So, through community is how we're going to continue succeeding. It's how we're going to thrive, and it's how we're going to make sure that our residents remain happy, healthy and safe."

The mission here is only expected to grow. They tell me a Phase II to increase capacity with additional units is in the works.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

