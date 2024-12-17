Neighbors report issues with FedEx delivery in Tallahassee

A Southwood neighbor says he is one of many with packages stuck at local FedEx facilities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's that time of the year.

Neighbors across the big bend and South Georgia are waiting for packages to arrive at their doorstep.

I'm taking a look at how your packages arrive to your door and some issues neighbors have run into along the way.

"December the 5th at 4:39 a.m."

That's when Southwood neighbor Peter Blum's FedEx package arrived in Tallahassee.

"It said it was on a truck and was going to be delivered the next day again and the next day and the next day," Blum said. "Then going on the internet, going into FedEx tracking, we noticed it was on the truck and no delivery attempt was made."

Along with contacting FedEx customer support, Blum said he went on the social media app NextDoor to see if other neighbors had similar issues.

14 others commented with a nearly same story.

"I thought I maybe was the only person but quite honestly, my wife and I hadn't seen a FedEx truck in our neighborhood in two weeks," Blum said.

While there have been issues in the past with USPS delivery in Tallahassee, he said he has more faith in their service right now.

"The post office has turned around and started delivery properly," Blum said.

I've been following issues neighbors had with mail in Leon County for over a year.

A USPS inspection team even came down to look at issues with late and missing mail.

To get a better idea of the process, I went to our neighboring county Jefferson to speak with their postmaster Tim Dison.

"We do probably 60 to 70 percent of our parcel business just in the last two months," Dison said.

He said after drop off, packages go to a processing center, then a distribution center.

Our nearest Network Distribution Center: Jacksonville, Florida.

He said once it's in town, tech keeps the local carriers on track with delivery.

"We know exactly when where, how they deliver the package," Dison said. "We know to the minute."

With FedEx, Blum said he wonders every minute where his package is.

I reached out to their team.

A FedEx Spokesperson wrote in a statement "We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused by delays in the Tallahassee area and appreciate our customers' patience as we implement contingencies – including securing additional delivery resources, extending operation hours and delivery times, and expanding package sorts – to deliver these packages as quickly as possible."

Blum said he hopes changes are made to fix this issue for him and others.

"At some point or another, something has to happen to fix all of these things," Blum said.

Neighbors online have also reported porch pirates.

To keep your mail safe, make sure you're tracking your package so you can get it inside when it hits your doorstep.

