Neighbors rallying to save prom after cancellation of Night to Shine

The annual 'Night to Shine' prom event for our special needs community has been canceled for 2025.

Neighbors have formed a committee to try to make a prom event still possible. Their first meeting is planned for January 7.

Watch the video to hear what the annual prom night means to families in Tallahassee.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After one of the biggest nights of the year for our special needs community got canceled, neighbors across Tallahassee are putting in the work to make sure these adults still get their night to shine. I’m Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. Here’s a look at what the annual prom event means to thousands of neighbors, and how people are rallying together to still make it happen.

“What does Night to Shine mean to you?”

Catina Young, Independence Landing Resident - “Everything! I got friends and you get out and party and socialize with all your old friends who you've known for ages and stuff like that.”

Night to Shine Tallahassee is an annual prom event put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation in partnership with local organizations nationwide. For the past ten years, it has been a much-anticipated event for our special needs community with a night of music, food, animals and friends.

But when Shine Tallahassee posted on Facebook that ‘Night to Shine’ 2025 is canceled, thousands of neighbors were left heartbroken.

Matthew Whitfield, Neighbor - “Made me feel sad.. I love Night to Shine.”

According to a statement from Genesis Church, which has always hosted this event, a “pastoral and ministry transition” is the reason they couldn’t this year.

Sarah Llyn Casillas, Independence Landing Resident - “Sad and it's depressing.”

But, just because these adults can’t have their Night to Shine, doesn’t mean they can’t still have a night to remember.

Bill Schack, Neighbor - “The communication on Facebook right now has been amazing. I mean, it's really been incredible that we have such support for putting on something.”

Denise Wilson and Bill Schack are just two of an army of Tallahassee neighbors passionate about finding a way to still put on a prom this year.

Denise Wilson - “You know, not a shocker that people would reach out, but that so many people reached out! We had people from businesses, nonprofits, churches, individuals, everyone saying, ‘How can I help?’”

A group of neighbors like Wilson and Schack, who are heavily involved with the special needs community, have formed a committee to try to make it happen.

Young - “At least, they’re probably trying to figure out how we can be able to have a prom.”

I spoke with neighbors who have been attending this event for as long as they can remember.

“What does it mean to you that your community is trying to still give you a prom?”

Whitfield - “Super excited.”

Borian Herring, Independence Landing Resident - “Makes me happy a little bit and all that.”

They all tell me they hope the community can pull through to give them a version of the prom they look forward to every single year.

Schack - “There will be an event this year. May not be as big as it has been in the past, but there will be something they can circle on their calendar and look forward to going to.”

The committee is meeting on Tuesday to establish some direction on their plan to create a new prom event. After that, we’ll know more about what kind of help they specifically need from the community to make it happen.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

