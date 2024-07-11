Neighbors prepare for final day of Leon County's curbside vegetative debris collection

Leon County's curbside vegetative debris collection ends Friday, July 12.

More than 300,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris have been collected since the May 10th tornadoes.

Keep reading to see where neighbors in the unincorporated area can continue to drop off debris for free.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Leon County is wrapping up the final sweep of its Curbside Vegetative Debris Collection two months after May's severe weather.

I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

The last day is Friday, July 12. I'm tracking the progress and what you need to know if you're still cleaning up.

Raymond Stevens — a longtime Woodville neighbor, and one of many across Leon County's unincorporated area, working to put out the last of the vegetative debris left behind by May's severe weather.

Raymond Stevens - "I've carried three or four regular trailer loads and I got a pile right over here."

I checked in with the County, which told me they have collected more than 300,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris.

For reference, that's more than 15 times the amount collected after Hurricane Idalia.

The transformation in Woodville has been substantial, but debris isn't the only issue neighbors are left to pile.

Stevens - "Bunch of tornado damage to the house and I'm working with the insurance company right now."

He showed me the damage he's dealing with— something so many across Tallahassee can relate to.

In an effort to help neighbors recover, FEMA is offering one-one-one help at their mobile Disaster Recovery Centers.

You can get help from FEMA specialists at the Apalachee Regional Park Operations Room until Sunday, July 14th, before they relocate to the Fort Braden Community Center.

Meanwhile, neighbors like Raymond are taking advantage of the little time left for County curbside pickup.

Stevens - "It saved me a lot of money by being able to get this picked up by the County."

If you still have vegetative debris to get rid of after Friday, July 12th — the county tells me unincorporated residents will still be able to drop off at both the Solid Waste Management Facility and all the Rural Waste Service Centers for free.

Here are the different locations:

The Leon County Solid Waste Management Facility

7550 Apalachee Parkway Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Leon County Rural Waste Service Centers

Woodville, 549 Henry Jones Road Fort Braden, 2485 East Joe Thomas Road Miccosukee, 13051 Miccosukee Road

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27