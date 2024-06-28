Neighbors excited over proposed plans to build recreation complex in SE Tallahassee

Proposed plans for a new, massive sports and recreation complex are underway.

It is a 109.36 Acre facility to be located on Capital Circle SE.

A public hearing on the project will take place Tuesday, July 2.

Watch the video to hear why neighbors are excited over the plans.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors could soon see a new, massive sports and recreation complex in Southeast Tallahassee.

I'm neighborhood reporter Kenya Cardonne.

I'm digging into what's planned and how you can get involved.

As you drive along Capital Circle Southeast, picture a 109 acre, state-of-the-art sports and recreation complex.

It's a proposed plan that's currently in the works and has neighbors excited.

Ion Voltaire Sancho II, Neighbor - "I think it's revolutionary."

Mack McCabe, Neighbor - "Anything we can make better for the people and the town and the kids, I'm into."

Raul Rivera, Neighbor - "I implore anybody who could speed up the process."

I've reached out to the developer for details on the project, but they tell me they're not quite ready for public comment.

Public records indicate the facility will be located on Capital Circle SE, to the East of Woodville Highway. It will consist of three major components:

Conservation — which includes parks, walking trails and pavilions.

Mixed Use — meaning conference rooms, retail and a retreat center.

Recreation — which includes fields, courts, gymnasiums and a golf course.

Rivera - "It's very important to stay active, to be healthy, and it's a good way to be in the community, play with your friends and meet new friends too."

I found Raul Rivera and his friends having fun at another nearby recreational space.

They tell me neighborhood projects like these benefit the community in lots of ways.

Sancho - "I'm very involved with the community and being able to just play sports, it brings a lot of different age groups together, no matter your background."

Rivera - "Absolutely I think it's great, I think it's good! As a user of these facilities, the more facilities there are, the better."

A public hearing on the project is being held during the next Leon County Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Click here to see the full details of the project.

