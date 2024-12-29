Neighbors displaced following a Tallahassee apartment complex fire

An early morning fire tore through a Tallahassee apartment complex.

Residents say they now have to find a new place to live.

Watch the video to see the damage and hear from residents thankful to have made it out alive.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Several neighbors are having to find a new place to stay after a big overnight fire tore through the roof of their apartment complex. I’m Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. Residents tell me this was not the way they wanted to close out 2024.

An unfortunate start to a Saturday morning for residents of Brookwood Apartments.

Johnny Frasier, Resident - “I peeped out the window, I could tell there was something out of the ordinary that was going on. I heard a rumbling sound at the door, I opened the door and the firemen said get out.”

Tallahassee Fire Department says they arrived to find the roof of a two-story apartment complex engulfed in flames.

One resident tells me the overnight fire caught him by surprise, as he had just stepped out before it happened.

Darryl Felton, Resident - “Came back here, came back through the back way and the place was lit up! I had no idea what was going on. It happened so fast and the thing about it is, you know— who would’ve thought?”

I reached out to TFD and the State Fire Marshal’s Office to get more information including the cause of the fire and whether anyone was injured, but I have yet to hear back.

Saturday afternoon, residents were still scraping through their partially-exposed apartments to salvage what they could from the fire but some of them tell me they were left with..

Felton - “Nothing, basically.”

Frasier - “At the time, I wasn’t able to get out anything but me. That was it.”

Johnny Frasier lives on the second floor.

He says he feels empty after losing his home since 2019 to a fire during the holidays.

Frasier - “Well, the timing is.. they say bad luck never has good timing so the timing is what it is.”

TFD and several residents say The American Red Cross was on site to give residents resources that might help with finding a new place to stay.

That's something Darryl Felton says he hasn’t had to do since he moved into this apartment nine years ago.

Felton - “Take nothing for granted. Really, take nothing for granted and I don’t wish this on anyone.”

As residents grapple with the pain of losing their home, they tell me they’re just thankful to have made it out alive.

Frasier - “You know, I went in and saw the bed completely burnt up that I was laying in and I’m here again being able to talk about it, so it’s a blessing underneath it all.”

I was also working to confirm how many residents were living in the complex at the time and what’s next for the building itself, but the complex manager was no longer on-site when I arrived.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

