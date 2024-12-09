Neighbors and businesses working to bring toys to Tallahassee families

The Less Fortunate Still Matter Foundation is working to give away thousands of toys to families in Leon County this holiday season.

Neighbors and local businesses are joining forces to collect at least 3,000 toys.

Watch the video to learn how you can be a part of the cause.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You may have seen these boxes in a few businesses around Tallahassee. One organization is hoping neighbors will fill them to give thousands of families in Leon County a holiday to remember. I’m Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. Here’s how you can be a part of the cause.

According to a 2024 Holiday Spending Report by NerdWallet, more than half of holiday shoppers this year say the costs associated with holiday spending stress them out.

It’s a feeling especially familiar here in Leon County following major setbacks including flooding, catastrophic tornadoes and inflation.

Tim Mosley, Founder of The Less Fortunate Still Matter Foundation - “We go out to the people that are crying out for help.”

It’s why for the 11th year in a row, The Less Fortunate Still Matter Foundation is hoping to turn the holidays around by giving away 3-5k toys to families in need, with help from the community.

Mosley - “Tallahassee has a huge heart for giving back to the community and if anybody is going to give, it’s going to be Tallahassee.”

Tallahassee neighbors like Anthony DeRosa are living up to that statement, by donating toys to the foundation.

Anthony DeRosa, Neighbor - “Helping somebody else— I mean, that feeling you can't buy, so the money part of it is nothing.”

He says everyone is feeling the strains from inflation but it couldn’t stop him from giving back to those who are feeling the strains harder..

DeRosa - “A $5 toy is a $5 toy. That kid doesn't know it's $5. It could be a $50 toy to him, he gets $100 worth of enjoyment of that toy.”

The donation boxes in businesses like Southwood Sweets and Canopy Road Cafe are already filling up. There are at least 12 more locations across town that you can choose from to join the cause.

DeRosa - “I mean, one toy could make the difference in a kid's Christmas. I mean one little toy, which you think is nothing, could make a kid's whole Christmas. You just have no clue how far one thing can go.”

Neighbors can drop off donations at any of these locations until Tuesday, December 10th:



Canopy Road Cafe

3196 Merchants Row Blvd

Tallahassee, FL 32311



3196 Merchants Row Blvd Tallahassee, FL 32311 Camping World

31300 Blue Star Hwy US 90

Midway, FL 32343



31300 Blue Star Hwy US 90 Midway, FL 32343 Acceptance Insurance

1210 Capital Circle SE Ste A

Tallahassee, FL 32303



1210 Capital Circle SE Ste A Tallahassee, FL 32303 Revels Meat Market

4151 Woodville Hwy

Tallahassee, FL 32305



4151 Woodville Hwy Tallahassee, FL 32305 Keke’s Breakfast Cafe

1861 W Tennessee St.

Tallahassee, FL 32304



1861 W Tennessee St. Tallahassee, FL 32304 Gandy Printers

1800 S Monroe St.

Tallahassee, FL 32301



1800 S Monroe St. Tallahassee, FL 32301 Donalson Diesel Performance

9115 Havana Hwy

Havana, FL 32333



9115 Havana Hwy Havana, FL 32333 Summer Smoke House

9330 West Tennessee St.

Tallahassee, FL 32310



9330 West Tennessee St. Tallahassee, FL 32310 SouthWood Sweets

3197 Merchant Row Blvd Suite #130

Tallahassee, FL 32311



3197 Merchant Row Blvd Suite #130 Tallahassee, FL 32311 SouthWood Golf Club

3750 Grove Park Dr.

Tallahassee, FL 32311



3750 Grove Park Dr. Tallahassee, FL 32311 Sonny’s Barbecue

3101 Dick Wilson Blvd

Tallahassee, FL 32301



3101 Dick Wilson Blvd Tallahassee, FL 32301 Ultimate Image Auto

1177 Capital City SE

Tallahassee, FL 32301



1177 Capital City SE Tallahassee, FL 32301 Golf Club of Quincy

2291 Solomon Dairy Rd

Quincy, FL 32352



2291 Solomon Dairy Rd Quincy, FL 32352 Platinum Dance Center

6615 Mahan Dr

Tallahassee, FL 32308

The toy giveaway will take place at the North Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 14th from 10 A.M. - 1:30 P.M.It is free and open to all neighbors.

All kids must be present.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

