Neighbors and businesses working to bring toys to Tallahassee families

- The Less Fortunate Still Matter Foundation is working to give away thousands of toys to families in Leon County this holiday season.
- Neighbors and local businesses are joining forces to collect at least 3,000 toys.
- Watch the video to learn how you can be a part of the cause.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
You may have seen these boxes in a few businesses around Tallahassee. One organization is hoping neighbors will fill them to give thousands of families in Leon County a holiday to remember. I’m Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. Here’s how you can be a part of the cause.
According to a 2024 Holiday Spending Report by NerdWallet, more than half of holiday shoppers this year say the costs associated with holiday spending stress them out.
It’s a feeling especially familiar here in Leon County following major setbacks including flooding, catastrophic tornadoes and inflation.
Tim Mosley, Founder of The Less Fortunate Still Matter Foundation - “We go out to the people that are crying out for help.”
It’s why for the 11th year in a row, The Less Fortunate Still Matter Foundation is hoping to turn the holidays around by giving away 3-5k toys to families in need, with help from the community.
Mosley - “Tallahassee has a huge heart for giving back to the community and if anybody is going to give, it’s going to be Tallahassee.”
Tallahassee neighbors like Anthony DeRosa are living up to that statement, by donating toys to the foundation.
Anthony DeRosa, Neighbor - “Helping somebody else— I mean, that feeling you can't buy, so the money part of it is nothing.”
He says everyone is feeling the strains from inflation but it couldn’t stop him from giving back to those who are feeling the strains harder..
DeRosa - “A $5 toy is a $5 toy. That kid doesn't know it's $5. It could be a $50 toy to him, he gets $100 worth of enjoyment of that toy.”
The donation boxes in businesses like Southwood Sweets and Canopy Road Cafe are already filling up. There are at least 12 more locations across town that you can choose from to join the cause.
DeRosa - “I mean, one toy could make the difference in a kid's Christmas. I mean one little toy, which you think is nothing, could make a kid's whole Christmas. You just have no clue how far one thing can go.”
Neighbors can drop off donations at any of these locations until Tuesday, December 10th:
- Canopy Road Cafe
3196 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
- Camping World
31300 Blue Star Hwy US 90
Midway, FL 32343
- Acceptance Insurance
1210 Capital Circle SE Ste A
Tallahassee, FL 32303
- Revels Meat Market
4151 Woodville Hwy
Tallahassee, FL 32305
- Keke’s Breakfast Cafe
1861 W Tennessee St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
- Gandy Printers
1800 S Monroe St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
- Donalson Diesel Performance
9115 Havana Hwy
Havana, FL 32333
- Summer Smoke House
9330 West Tennessee St.
Tallahassee, FL 32310
- SouthWood Sweets
3197 Merchant Row Blvd Suite #130
Tallahassee, FL 32311
- SouthWood Golf Club
3750 Grove Park Dr.
Tallahassee, FL 32311
- Sonny’s Barbecue
3101 Dick Wilson Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
- Ultimate Image Auto
1177 Capital City SE
Tallahassee, FL 32301
- Golf Club of Quincy
2291 Solomon Dairy Rd
Quincy, FL 32352
- Platinum Dance Center
6615 Mahan Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The toy giveaway will take place at the North Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 14th from 10 A.M. - 1:30 P.M.It is free and open to all neighbors.
All kids must be present.
In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27