Musical celebration honors victim killed in Quincy gas station shooting

Julian Green was one of two killed during a shooting and robbery at a Quincy gas station.

Neighbors packed Kingdom Life Tabernacle for a public viewing and musical celebration honoring his life.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Honoring Julian Green, one of two victims killed in a Quincy robbery and shooting. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. Here's an inside look at the musical celebration held in his name.

Heavy hearts at Kingdom Life Tabernacle on Saturday.

Dozens of neighbors filled the building for a public viewing followed by a musical celebration.. all in honor of Julian Green.

The Tri-Eagle employee was gunned down during a robbery at a Mobil Gas Station in Quincy last week.

One other person was killed in the attack. The suspect was later shot and killed by authorities following a pursuit that ended in Suwannee County.

Families, friends, coworkers and more were seen reeling in from the sadness of Green's death with the power of song.. and reflections on his character and impact on the community.

The celebration of life will take place Sunday at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center. In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

