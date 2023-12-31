Men in Tallahassee come together to discuss mental health

The Tallahassee Trainers Foundation held a Men's Mental Health Check-in to close the year out.

Over 30 people came together from different communities to discuss topics such as self-care, fatherhood, and more.

Watch the video above to see the reaction from Therapist, young people, and the Tallahassee Trainers foundation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“When you come to things like this it just changes your whole perspective on what you actually need… sometimes it just takes a conversation.”

That was Antonio Fryson, a teenager living in Tallahassee. He tells me how important it is to pay attention to mental health.

“It really helps out a lot because most people try to handle things on their own…”

Saturday, the Tallahassee Trainers Foundation held the Men’s Mental Health Check-in at the Hilaman Golf course…

The check-in included conversations on topics such as fatherhood, relationships, self-care, and more…

That’s where President Kelvin Frazier and Vice President James West of the Tallahassee Trainers Foundation come in…

“Definitely was a success today and knowing that it’s the end of the year… to have 30 guys come out to a mental health event… that is something very powerful.”

Frazier says with it being the end of the year… the check-in had to happen… it’s something West could agree with…

“We get an opportunity now to be able to express ourselves in a judgement free zone.”

Taking a deeper look at the issue…

According to Mental Health America dot org…

The five mental health problems involving men include Depression, Anxiety, Bi-Polar Disorder, Psychosis, and eating disorders…

I spoke with area Therapist, Andre Shaw…

He tells me the best way to tackle the issue is to reach out while they’re young…

“We need to make sure that we reach them while they’re young; these young boys. We need to give them as much profound knowledge, wisdom, lessons, and challenges, so they can become their best selves…They need confidence.”

Confidence… something Antonio Fryson says was his main takeaway…

“One of the main things I look at every time I come is how we come in and how we leave out.”

