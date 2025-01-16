Local nonprofit helps blind and visually impaired neighbors cook with confidence

Lighthouse of the Big Bend has kicked off its beginning and intermediate cooking classes.

It's one of many resources the local nonprofit offers to help blind and visually impaired neighbors gain confidence in everyday skills.

Being blind or visually impaired can oftentimes make everyday tasks seem impossible. But, the folks at Lighthouse Big Bend say, with the right resources, nothing is impossible. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. Here's an inside look at how this local nonprofit is helping neighbors get back in the kitchen, with confidence!

"I have an eye disease that is uncommon, called Retinitis Pigmentosa," said client Barbara Milles.

It's a disease that has caused Barbara Milles to progressively lose her vision since the age of six.

"And I have had to adjust and then readjust on and on. Now, I'm blind," said Milles.

It's made everyday tasks like cooking become more challenging.

"I feel like I've been flying by the seam of my pants, just trying to figure everything out by myself," said Milles. "Now, I recognize I could use some instruction."

Milles says discovering Lighthouse of the Big Bend has been a game changer.

"The whole focus in everything that we do is independence," said Tina Torrance, the CEO of Lighthouse of the Big Bend.

It's a local nonprofit dedicated to helping blind and visually impaired neighbors gain confidence in everyday skills like technology, mobility, and more recently, cooking, through their beginner and intermediate cooking sessions.

"These are people that have probably cooked most of their life, but suddenly they can't, but they can," exclaimed Torrance. "They just don't know they can."

Torrance says it was a big goal for them to have an in-house instructor for the community.

Bearing that title is Cassandra Jessie.

"Any time you need a hand up, we're here," said Jessie.

Jessie says it was always a goal of hers to work at Lighthouse, where she remembers taking part in summer programs when she was younger.

Visually impaired since she was six months old, her goal is to teach others like her how to be independent.

"Your journey doesn't stop unless you let it," said Jessie.

That's a firm belief for Jim Barnidge.

He's just recently become visually impaired, so he's trying to soak up as many skills as he can to be proactive.

"Because you never know where this is going to stop for me," said Barnidge. "It may stop in total darkness. It may stop right now, but I'm going to try to be ready."

He tells me he's always loved cooking. And although it may be harder to do now, it doesn't mean it's impossible.

"It's just a challenge, and I think if you're positive about it and you look at it as a challenge and know it's something new to learn and accomplish, you'll be better off," said Barnidge. "I'm not going to sit and whine about it. I'm going to learn."

The next cooking class clients can sign up for is on February 6th.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

