Local nonprofit boosts young girls' self-esteem with free hairstyles and manicures

Several young girls got free hairstyles and manicures during a salon day at Fairview Middle School.

Local nonprofit Curls for Queens organizes salon days to boost the self-esteem of young girls in our communities.

Watch the video to hear what a fresh hairstyle means to young girls and their parents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Boosting self-esteem for young girls in our community— that's the goal of the local nonprofit 'Curls for Queens.' I'm Kenya Cardonne, your neighborhood reporter in Southeast Tallahassee where young girls have left this free salon day with fresh hairstyles, manicures and extra confidence.

Hyndrix Williams is one of 18 young girls who got queen treatment on Sunday.

Local nonprofit 'Curls for Queens' took over the Fairview Middle School cafeteria to pamper both Fairview and Oak Ridge students with free hairstyles, manicures and the supplies they need to feel like a queen year-round.

"We try to target those who normally wouldn't have access to this service, or if they are getting this service, it's with a sacrifice, right? Something else has to give in order to make this happen," said Makayla Fedd, the founder of Curls for Queen.

"It feels good.. because my mom gets to keep her money," said Hyndrix.

"That's awesome. She is a very candid child, and it does right," said Nashira Williams, Hyndrix's mom.

This is Hyndrix's mom Nashira, who agrees the salon day does provide financial relief, considering these hairstyles can cost hundreds of dollars to have done. But, she says the confidence boost that comes out of it all is priceless!

"They haven't had school for almost a full week," said Nashira. "So, being able to see her friends with her new hairstyle, I know that she's going to light up the room. She's already rambunctious and such a charming child, so being able to share that with her friends is going to mean a lot to her."

Now rocking one of her favorite colors in her hair, Hyndrix tells me how it makes her feel in three words: "Pretty, beautiful, and me!"

Nonprofit founder Makayla Fedd says that's what it's all about. She also credits the support from volunteer hairstylists and material donations from local Cali's Beauty Supply for making these Salon Days possible.

“It has been a community focus and a community event where we just say 'you guys matter, and this is why and this is how!" Another way of saying that 'you guys are worthy of feeling beautiful,'”said Fedd.

Apalachee and Pineview are the next schools in line for a Salon Day sometime in April.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

