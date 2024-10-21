Local breast cancer survivors share their stories to save others

The American Cancer Society says more than 310,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024.

The society says there are four million survivors in the United States.

Watch the video to hear from two local survivors in the Big Bend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One out of every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. While that number from the National Breast Cancer Foundation is hard to hear, that doesn’t mean their life ends with their diagnosis. I’m Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. I’m looking into how breast cancer has impacted people in our communities, plus the life-saving measures our local experts say neighbors should take against the disease.

Brendetta Chambers, Neighbor - "I was one who would skip one year, and go one year."

Brendetta Chambers says back then, routine healthcare was not necessarily at the top of her priority list.

That was until October 20th, 2014.

Anthony Chambers, Brendetta's Husband - "She noticed through her checkup, a mammogram, that she was diagnosed and she thought that we were not going to be able to get married because of that."

10 years later, Anthony Chambers stands hand in hand with his wife, one of four million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. today, according to the American Cancer Society.

Anthony - "Oh she's my hero."

Facing the reality of the diagnosis, medication and a double mastectomy was hard— but they now use their story to save other neighbors' lives with one piece of advice:

Anthony - "Don't be afraid. Go ahead and get a checkup."

Sarah Sanders, Neighbor - "I am a 12-year breast cancer survivor."

For neighbor Sarah Sanders, her mission is to teach others the importance of advocating for themselves.

She says, although her mammogram came back negative, she knew something was off.

So she demanded more tests.

Sanders - "And the ultrasound discovered that I had breast cancer."

Now cancer-free, she encourages others to take routine care and their gut instinct seriously.

Dr. Andrea Friall, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare- "And we can only have this possibility if we continue to raise awareness."

The American Cancer Society says more than 300,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024.

So, I asked Dr. Friall with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare how our communities can prevail against a statistic like that.

She says early detection is key.

Dr. Friall - "You know, we shouldn't live in fear. So, my advice is get screened, make sure that you're asking questions about your own health."

And right behind early detection, is raising awareness.

She says events like Making Strides of Leon do more than just gather a pink sea of survivors and supporters.

The money raised plants the seed for life-saving research.

Dr. Friall - "The more research that we have available, the more medications, treatment options that we have for patients. So, in order to fund studies and to advance healthcare, we need funding."

Leon County neighbors and organizations have contributed a lot this year for breast cancer research and programs. For example, the First Responders Patrol Stroll raised nearly $30,000.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

