Lincoln High School student arrested, charged with written threats

Leon County Sheriff's Office arrested a 17-year-old Lincoln High School student.

That student is accused of making threats against other students.

Read what happened in the Leon County Sheriff's Office news release below.

LCSO NEWS RELEASE:

On Wednesday, February 7, The Leon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) received a tip through

Fortify that indicated a student made explicit threats to harm fellow students at Lincoln High School.

The individual in question was identified as a 17-year-old, who was enrolled as an 11th-grade student at Lincoln High School. It was reported that the student, who had not been attending school and was in the process of unenrolling, returned to the school premises at the conclusion of the school day to pick someone up.

Upon receiving the tip, LCSO's school resource deputies immediately engaged with the student and initiated an investigation. Their preliminary investigation found probable cause for the second-degree felony offense of Written Threats. The student was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center (JAC).

LCSO will continue to work closely with Lincoln High School administrators to address any concerns and provide support as needed.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report any suspicious, Leon County School-related activity or call 850-922-KIDS.

