Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation distributes food Woodville neighborhood

The foundation took a 53-foot trailer to distribute food and other necessities.

The group's goal is to deliver items right to neighbors door step.

Watch the video to hear from the Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation's founder about the importance of providing these items to neighbors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Tallahassee-based Less Fortunate Still Matter Foundation spent Tuesday giving out necessities from toilet paper to blankets.

It's part of their effort to help those hit by tornadoes earlier this month.

They took a 53-foot trailer full of food and other donated goods to Woodville, so neighbors could come by and stock up.