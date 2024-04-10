Leon County Schools paid $100k for new logo, rebranding campaign; Why they say it was necessary

Leon County Schools spent $100,000 on a new logo and rebranding campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to get more students to enroll in Leon County Schools.

Watch the video to hear Superintendent Rocky Hanna respond to neighbors' concerns regarding the cost.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A big change..

"This is leon county schools"

Sparking a big conversation.

Robyn McDole, LCS Parent: "I don't think it's any better than the logo they had before"

Take a look at the old LCS logo.

The new one transformed into the shape of Leon County, using lines, colors and a star to represent diversity and academic excellence across the five school districts.

Following Tuesday's big reveal, I asked neighbors in my community what they think.

McDole: "I mean I could've designed that and they could've come to me and I wouldn't have charged them 100 thousand dollars for it"

She's not alone.

So I took your concerns straight to Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

Kenya Cardonne: "We posted about this on our facebook page one of the most popular comments I've seen so far was why didn't the county do some sort of art contest for the kids to make their own design maybe you would've done like a vote that way you would've connected with the community while also saving some money."

Hanna: "So we're professional organization and we hired professionals to lead us through this process and it's not just a logo we're having a digital campaign on television it's a marketing strategy."

Here's what the county says cost them $100,000:

-Working with two marketing firms

-Focus groups with parents and teachers

-Market research

-And the plan to rollout the new campaign

Hanna says it will not only appeal to parents and students, but to teachers as well.

Hanna: "They're gonna be on fire too when they start seeing all the wonderful things that are going on in our schools, right like "Hey I wanna teach in Leon County School District."

I checked in with Leon County Classroom Teachers Association.

President Scott Mazur says the focus now needs to be on making sure all Leon County schools match the standard that the campaign is selling.

Scott: "Now that we've got whatever the logo is, we need to really focus on what's happening within our schools. Don't judge a book by its cover right so don't judge the school system by its logo judge it by what it's doing."

The Superintendent tells me it will only take 12 student enrollments into Leon County to break even with that 100 thousand dollar investment.

In Southeast Tallahassee, I'm Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

