Leon County School District addresses video depicting student-hall monitor altercation

The Leon County School District has addressed a video that appears to show an altercation between a student and hall monitor at Lincoln High School.

The incident took place Wednesday.

Read the LCS statement about the incident below.

LCS STATEMENT:

LCS has opened an investigation following a student initiated altercation with a hall monitor at Lincoln High School Wednesday, September 18. The staff person involved has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation and the students involved will face consequences as outlined in the LCS student code of conduct. We are aware that a video depicting the end of the altercation is circulating on social media, and while the actions depicted in the video are not condoned, the video does not show the entire incident.

ABC 27 contacted the Leon County Sheriff's Office about this case. A spokesperson confirmed a 17-year-old student was arrested and charged with attempted robbery by sudden snatching and battery on a school official.

The sheriff's office added that this is still an open and active investigation.