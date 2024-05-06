Leon County opens new fully ADA-accessible playground in Woodville

The new J. Lewis Hall Sr. Woodville Park playground focuses on kids ages two to 12.

The playground is fully ADA-accessible with an ADA transfer station.

Read the news release below to see what else families can expect when they visit the park.

COUNTY NEWS RELEASE:

Leon County Government announces the opening of the new playground and other exciting enhancements at J. Lewis Hall Sr. Woodville Park and Recreation Complex, 1492 J. Lewis Hall Lane.

The new J. Lewis Hall Sr. Woodville Park playground boasts a nature-inspired theme, with a large tree trunk as the focal point, evoking the essence of a treehouse to promote outdoor play and exploration. The playground focuses on kids ages two to 12 by including both high slides and small ground-level tree trunks for climbing. The playground is fully ADA-accessible with an ADA transfer station for wheelchairs and other mobility devices, an inclusive swing, and several ground-level play features.

“Leon County is proud to support opportunities for physical, mental, and developmental growth in our local youth,” said Leon County Commission Chair Carolyn D. Cummings. “By providing a space for active play, we are working toward improving the quality of life for children and families in the area.”

In addition to the playground improvements, other County Park amenities have been enhanced to enrich the facility. Enhancements include restroom renovations, new fencing, a resurfaced parking lot, and an updated scoreboard for the softball/baseball field. The new features enhance the park’s safety and usability.

“This is a great amenity for all County residents, especially those in District 1,” said Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor. “With the enhancement of the playground and other park amenities, this area continues to be an exceptional space for all to enjoy.”

“I am so excited for the newly renovated playground at the J. Lewis Hall Sr. Park in our Woodville community,” said Leon County District 2 Commissioner Christian Caban. “This project reflects our commitment to providing safe and enjoyable recreational spaces for families, fostering community spirit, and enhancing the quality of life for our residents.”

The J. Lewis Hall Woodville Park and Recreation Complex serves as a hub for both physical play and community fellowship. Located near the Leon County Woodville Branch Library and Woodville Community Center, the enhancements to the park ensure its continued utility and enjoyment for years ahead.

"With the County's continued improvements, the Woodville Park and playground raises the bar on outdoor recreation," said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. "Whether you're gathering for a family reunion, stopping by the playground, or playing ball, there's something for everyone."

