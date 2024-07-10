Leon County is looking at 25 ways to prepare for future severe weather

In their after action report on the May 10th tornadoes, Leon County Emergency Management listed 25 ways to strengthen response after a natural disaster.

One recommendation includes improving coordination with state agencies to help seniors at low-income senior living facilities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wednesday marks 2 months since the May 10th tornadoes in Leon County.

We've been tracking recovery in Southeast Tallahassee, which was one of the hardest hit neighborhoods.

Now, leaders in Leon County told us they have a new plan to respond to severe weather in the future.

David Hand said the days after the May 10th tornadoes were terrifying.

"People on the second and third floor in wheelchairs who have disabilites and medical issues and so-forth, we were stranded for three days," Hand said.

He is one of over 200 neighbors at the Brookstone Senior Living Complex who said some were unable to get help they needed.

Hand said local and state emergency management were a huge help after the storm.

"We're very grateful for that," Hand said.

Now, Leon County Emergency Management is looking to be even more of a help.

They listed 23 areas the county could improve on or continue in their efforts responding to disasters.

One of those was increased coordination with the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to make sure those neighbors like the ones at Brookstone have what they need for future storms.

Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters said they are always looking for ways to learn from a disaster.

"We convene meetings with our different agencies and departments and kind of assess how did their plans work out for them," Peters said.

Other recommendations included creating an interactive map to show where roads are blocked, more outreach tools to give to neighbors impacted, evaluating the possibility of tornado shelters and more.

Peters said the county is looking into how to make these improvements.

"We always encourage the public to have plans, have their supplies and ways to stay informed," Peters said. "We hope they see that this is the county walking the walk and not just talking the talk, that we are taking the time to build our plans out."

Hand said he is happy to see the county working to protect neighbors like him.

"We are very encouraged by local agencies working on these issues," Hand said.

County leaders also approved moving some money from other areas to their catastrophe fund for future weather events.

